Patients, doctors, and general public of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) are unable to access latest information, guidelines, advisories and restrictions about COVID- 19 because of restrictions on mobile internet speed to 2G, a plea filed before Supreme Court by an NGO. The petitioner challenged the order issued by the J&K administration on March 26 restricting internet speed in mobile data to 2G and prayed that 4G internet services be restored in the Union Territory of J&K. Slow internet speed renders telemedicine or online video consultation impossible, it said.







