



In a televised address to the nation, the PM announced that the lockdown will continue till May 3 with graded relaxations after April 20.





Prime Minister Modi in his televised address to the nation announced that the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3.





On the last day of the 21-day-nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the PM made the official announcement extending the same.





As of 8 AM on Tuesday, 10,363 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in India. 1035 people have been cured while 339 have succumbed to the killer virus.





Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry have already extended the lockdown till April 30.





HIGHLIGHTS OF PM's Lockdown Extension Address





Lockdown extended till May 3 Strict monitoring in states till April 20. Graded relaxation in restrictions based on performance after that Tough restrictions for next one week with focus on hotspots Detailed guidelines to be issued by Wednesday. Guidelines drafted keeping poor and daily wage workers in mind







