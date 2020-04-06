



The Delhi Police suspended a constable on Saturday accused of assisting Tablighi Jamaat members cross Delhi-UP border.





Constable Imran is posted in the security unit of the Delhi Police.





It is alleged that on Thursday, Imran was illegally crossing the Delhi-UP Border in his car along with members of Tablighi Jamaat.





The constable was stopped by Ghaziabad Police and was taken into custody after he was interrogated.





The Ghaziabad Police soon informed the Delhi Police about the incident and now, the Delhi Police is trying to unravel how the members of the Jamaat contacted the constable or vice versa.





The Delhi Police is also trying to trace people who crossed the border, and how many crossed the border.





Imran is currently in isolation along with all the people who were travelling in Imran's car.





Imran, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended and an investigation in underway.







