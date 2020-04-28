



Major Dhoundiyal, a resident of Dehradun, was among four Army men killed in the encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February last year





Chandigarh: Wife of Pulwama martyr, Nitika Kaul Dhoundiyal, has donated 1,000 protective kits to the Haryana police to boost their efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus.





Her husband, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, was killed during a gun battle with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February last year. They had got married in April the year before.





The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits include masks, gloves, and goggles, etc.





Taking to Twitter, Faridabad police thanked Kaul for the gesture. "@Nitikakaul Dhaundiyal Wife of Pulwama martyr Major Vibhuti Dhaundiyal, Provided the 1000 PPE kits to @FBDPolice We heartily thanks her. We are also thankful to @Anubhuti009 @ManMundra, (sic)" Faridabad police tweeted.





Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed gratitude to the martyr's wife.





Chief Minister Khattar tweeted that the wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who laid down her life for the sake of this country, has given 1,000 security kits to Haryana Police personnel. She thanks them for this. Let me tell you, Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal attained martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama, Jammu, and Kashmir.







