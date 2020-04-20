



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked the government on Saturday for amending the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy after his warning on the takeover of Indian companies by foreign players during the COVID-19 crisis.





"I thank the Government for taking note of my warning and amending the FDI norms to make it mandatory for Government approval in some specific cases," he wrote on Twitter.





Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also expressed satisfaction at the development.





"Glad that Govt has positively responded to @RahulGandhi's suggestion of protecting our corporates from hostile takeovers. The amendment in FDI Policy is welcome & will plug creeping acquisition of any Indian entity. Hope that this constructive engagement shall continue," he wrote on the microblogging website.





Gandhi had, on April 12, flagged the issue of the alleged takeover of some Indian companies after they became vulnerable in the wake of the economic slowdown.





"The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers. The Government must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis," he had said in a tweet.





The former Congress chief's warning came after the People's Bank of China (PBoC) invested in HDFC and took up a stake in the finance company.







