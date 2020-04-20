



T-14 Armata tank of the Central Military District's Moscow Garrison during a rehearsal for the military parade to mark the 71st anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, at Alabino training field in the Moscow Region





As Russia's minister of trade and industry explained, the T-14 Armata main battle tank has no analogues in the world, and is constantly undergoing a cycle of additional tests and upgrades.





It appears that one of the most advanced armoured combat vehicles in Russia's military arsenal, the T-14 Armata main battle tank, has undergone testing in Syria, the site of a violent armed conflict which has raged since 2011.





As Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov explained, such tests help understand how the tank would perform under battlefield conditions, and allows any kinks to be ironed out before the vehicle becomes available for export.





The minister also pointed out that the tank has no analogues in the world, and that it is constantly undergoing additional tests and upgrades.





The T-14 Armata is currently the world's only post-war third-generation tank, designed for direct combat engagements and close infantry support.





The tank's key features include an unmanned remote-controlled turret and a specialized capsule that houses the vehicle's crew.







