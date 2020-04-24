



MOSCOW - Russian-made MiG-35 light fighter jets are competing in the Indian Air Force tender for the purchase of 110 aircraft of this class with virtually all of the world‘s industry leaders, Anton Chernov, the regional director of the MiG Aircraft Corporation, said on Tuesday.





“The competition is very tight,” Chernov said in a video, broadcast on the company‘s social media accounts, adding that MiG has already responded to India‘s request for necessary information and has good chances to participate in the tender.





According to him, the competition is among all global industry leaders, such as SAAB with its Gripen E aircraft, Boeing with its FA-18, Dassault with its Rafale, Eurofighter with its Typhoon, and Lockheed Martin with its F-16 aircraft, which was relabelled into F-21 specifically for the Indian market.





“The American [manufacturers] are very decisive and have declared their readiness to completely transfer the production line [to India]. There are twin-engine aircraft as well,” Chernov said.





According to the Russian manufacturer, MiG’s competitive advantage is its reputation, particularly the “projects already implemented within the ‘Make in India‘ initiative and their already established infrastructure.” Make in India is the Indian government‘s initiative aimed at transforming the country into a global manufacturing hub by encouraging manufacturers to move production to India.





The Indian Air Force tender requires that production be localized and the bidder have a strategic partner in India to act as a work integrator, Chernov said.





According to MiG, its fighters would cost New Delhi 20 percent cheaper than foreign competitors.





MiG-35 is the newest in the MiG family of fighter jets. The fifth-generation avionics combined with advanced high-precision weapons enable it to beat four and fifth generation fighters and intercept attacks in any weather conditions, including as part of group attacks. The fighter jet is capable of air reconnaissance using optical-electronic and radio-technical equipment.





