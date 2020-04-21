



Six foreign citizens were found hiding in caves in the mountainous region of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand for the past 25 days. The foreign nations had earlier checkout of their hotels after they went broke post the nationwide lockdown reports the Indian Express.





All the six visitors — four men and two women were discovered and put in quarantine. After a medical examination, all the six travellers did not show any symptom of coronavirus.





As per reports, the officials in Laxmanjhula police station obtained information that some foreign tourists were staying in caves near the Ganga river. Post this information, the police carried out a joint search operation in the area and finally traced them.





During the search operation, six people were found hiding in separate caves. They told the police that they were staying there since March 24. They also stated that they were earlier staying at a hotel from where they had to check out due to the shortage of money,” said Rajendra Singh Kathait, SHO, Laxmanjhula.





Of the six foreigners, two are from Ukraine and one each from Turkey, the US, France, and Nepal who had come to India in the last few months.







