



The Defence Secretary was referring to a recent news report which claimed that the Indian Army would be deployed in Sri Lanka to support the country's efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, the state-run Daily News quoted Gunaratne as saying





COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has no plans to have foreign troops deployed in the country to combat the coronavirus as the island nation's military and police have shown their capabilities in tackling the pandemic, according to Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Gunaratne said the Sri Lankan forces were well prepared to tackle all the challenges posed by the COVID-19.





"Our military has already shown their expertise and professionalism in handling the emergency situation created under the coronavirus threat," Gunaratne said.





The Defence Secretary was referring to a recent news report which claimed that the Indian Army would be deployed in Sri Lanka to support the country's efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, the state-run Daily News quoted Gunaratne as saying.





He also said there was no such dialogue between the two nations, the newspaper reported.





Sri Lanka has so far reported 330 positive cases with 7 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.





Emphasising that there was no need for the foreign militaries to help Sri Lanka, he said the island nation's military is at the forefront of the COVID-19 prevention operations.





"The special mechanism set up for the purpose is headed by the Army Commander Shavendra Silva. The Army runs the quarantine Centres located in different parts of the island," he said.





Gunaratne said Sri Lanka would set an example for other nations, which are battling with the coronavirus, on how a country could use its intelligence agencies with the military and health authorities effectively to control the spread of the highly infectious virus.





"Sri Lanka's intelligence agencies have been used to trace people who are closely associated with Coronavirus positive patients and also their whereabouts to direct them to the 14-days quarantine process," he said.







