On Thursday, UP Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi filed a criminal complaint against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. Tablighi Jamaat: Shia Waqf Board seeks sedition, waging war, attempt to murder charges against Maulana Saad





New Delhi: Tablighi Jamaat is facing widespread condemnation from the Muslim community for demolishing India’s bid to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.





On Thursday, UP Shia Central Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi filed a criminal complaint against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad in Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. In the complaint, Rizvi seeks slapping of sedition, waging war against the country, murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy charges against the Sunni organisation.





In his application for FIR, Rizvi demanded that Saad be booked under Sections 121, 124A, 188, 269, 307, 302 read with Section 120B for acts and omissions endangering the lives of scores of individuals.





The head of the UP Shia Central Waqf board wants these charges to be brought against the head of Tablighi Jamaat that organised a religious gathering now linked to at least 11 COVID-19 deaths and over 150 cases, Rizvi demanded.





However, it is now being estimated that the actual number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease after attending the Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz might be as high as 295.





In his application of FIR against Saad, UP Waqf Board chief dubbed the Jamaat’s Markaz a “pre-planned agenda of waging a terror war against the country”.





“The applicant (Rizvi) is highly perturbed with the patently illegal and whimsical behaviour of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who not only placed hundreds of Covid 19 patients in close captivity with hundreds of other individuals but also distanced them from seeking medical advise, under a pre-planned agenda of waging a terror war against the country by spreading the disease of corona and thereby endangering the lives of score of innocent individuals,” an excerpt from the application read.



