



Dr. Ai Fen, the Wuhan-based doctor who first raised the alarm over the coronavirus outbreak in China has reportedly gone missing, raising concerns that the doctor has been detained by the Chinese communist government.





“Just two weeks ago the head of Emergency at Wuhan Central hospital went public, saying authorities had stopped her and her colleagues from warning the world,” 60 Minutes Australia reported last Sunday. “She has now disappeared, her whereabouts unknown.”





India-based WION anchor Palki Sharma reported Fen’s disappearance followed an interview she did with the Chinese magazine, Renwu, in which she had disclosed how she encountered several patients with flu-like symptoms in December who were not responding to the usual treatment methods.





After tests showed shocking results of a SARS coronavirus, Fen told the magazine that China knew about the coronavirus back in December and did nothing to stop it.





Sharma called the interview the “smoking gun, the proof of China’s cover-up.”





Fen told the magazine in March she was harshly reprimanded by Chinese authorities for telling the world that the novel coronavirus could spread globally if China did not act, according to WION.





After sharing a photograph of a lab report showing a novel virus, a cousin of the 2003 SARS outbreak, Dr. Fen reportedly received a message from her hospital that warned her against divulging information about the mysterious virus out of fear that it could cause panic.





She was reprimanded two days later by the head of hospital’s disciplinary committee for “spreading rumours,” Sharma reported.





One of the first whistle blowers in China, Dr. Li Wenliang, who worked with Fen, saw the photo of the report — he died from COVID-19 in February.





Wenliang was muzzled by the Communist regime in Beijing, with police ordering him to stop “making false comments.”





(In what was described as a “startling admission of error,” the New York Post reported on March 20 that authorities revoked the admonishment of Dr. Wenliang.)





“If I had known what was to happen, I would not have cared about the reprimand. I would have f*****g talked about it to whoever, where ever I could,” Fen told Renwu, according to Sharma.





Fen knew there was human-to-human transmission of the virus, but this was ignored — the WHO said in mid-January there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission,” citing Chinese authorities.





Fen stressed that she was not the whistle-blower, saying: “I am the one who provided the whistle.”





The interview was censored by communist authorities, but the creativity of internet users allowed it to continue to circulate.



