

Hours after US President Donald Trump thanked PM Modi for sending hydroxychloroquine to the US in times of need, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said times like these bring friends closer





In a tweet in response to Trump’s note of thanks, PM Modi said, Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together.





Earlier, Donald Trump said, Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!





On Wednesday, Trump had threatened India with retaliation and said if India doesn’t release the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for United States, we will have to face retaliation.





Soon after, India said the government will be supplying the essential medicine to all countries that are affected by the deadly coronavirus. However, India also clarified that like all other responsible nations the government had to make sure that it had enough stocks for domestic consumption, which led to the temporary ban on exports.





As India put a temporary ban on exports of hydroxychloroquine, Donald Trump dialled up PM Modi to request India for the drug that US had ordered. Trump has been pushing hydroxychloroquine as a possible cure for coronavirus although it is yet to be proved.





India agreed to lift the ban and said that the medicine will be supplied to not only the US but also other nations and its neighbours.





On Wednesday while talking to reporters, Trump said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested for the problem that arose and he was terrific. We will remember it."





Three Gujarat-based companies would export these tablets to the US, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday. India is the leading producer of the anti-malaria drug in the world.











