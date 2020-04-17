



The video seemingly shows Imran Khan sitting in a lawn with a rosary in his hand, sad & crying over the situation caused by coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan





Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a viral video of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing rounds on social media. The video claims that Imran Khan is sitting in a lawn with a rosary in his hand and is sad and crying over the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. But later once the video nears the end a new twist is added. Here is the video below.









The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan approached 6,000 after 272 new infections were reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday as Prime Minister Imran Khan extended the ongoing lockdown until the end of this month to fight the pandemic. The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 5,988, with 272 new cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours.





Qureshi Dials Chinese Counterpart On Debt Relief



Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to seek China’s support for a global initiative to give debt relief to developing countries that are fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Foreign Office in a statement said that Qureshi underlined that the COVID-19 had a devastating impact on global economy and its aftermath was far more severe than the great depression.





“The impact on the developing countries would be most severe,” he said, adding that keeping these factors in view, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the world community to work for providing debt relief to the developing countries.



