Security forces gunned two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen, including the son of a Kashmiri separatist leader, after an hours-long gun battle on Tuesday in Nawa Kadal locality of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.





Three security force personnel were also injured during the operation, which is still underway, an officer said.





The terrorists have been identified as Junaid Ashraf Khan from Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Sheikh from Pulwama.





Khan, the Hizbul’s “divisional commander”, is the younger son of Mohammad Ashraf Khan Sehrai, the chairperson of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir. And, Sheikh had joined terrorists in March this year.





Two weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site, a police spokesperson said earlier.





The operation began around midnight when personnel of the state police and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) encircled a cluster of houses in the dense neighbourhood of the city.





Local residents said they heard an exchange of fire in the locality around midnight.





Mobile internet service in the city has been suspended as a precautionary measure, officials said.





“#Encounter has started at #Kanemazar #Nawakadal area of #Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir zone police had tweeted earlier.







