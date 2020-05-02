



Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday morning in Dangerpora, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. At least two-three militants were believed to be in the hiding in the area.





Multiple encounters have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which was imposed in late March to fight the coronavirus.





Three militants were gunned down by police this week in an overnight encounter in Shopian district.





That happened after the militants opened fire on a search party of security forces in Zainapora on Tuesday.





The security grid in Jammu and Kashmir has brought in a new Standard Operating Procedure to deal with Pakistan-backed terrorism during the coronavirus pandemic -- one that includes a strict vigil on social media and steps taken to stop the glorification of terrorists.







