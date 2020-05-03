



According to latest inputs, at least 3-4 soldiers of Pakistani forces have reportedly been killed and five are said to have been injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army





Jammu: The Indian Army on Friday (May 8) gave a befitting reply in response to the firing by Pakistani forces in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is to be noted that this is the third is the sixth consecutive day of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.





A day before, on May 7, a civilian was injured and two houses suffered damage when the Pakistan Army shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Poonch, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. One civilian, Nisar Ali, a resident of Qasba village, was injured in the shelling by Pakistan and was hospitalised, officials said.







