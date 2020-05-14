After Eliminating Terrorist Naikoo, Army On lookout For These Top Ten Terrorists In Kashmir
The Indian Army is on a lookout for more terrorists and is said to have released a list of the top 10 terrorists in the Kashmir valley that it is hunting for.
The Indian Army is on a lookout for more terrorists and is said to have released a list of the top 10 terrorists in the Kashmir valley that it is hunting for.
The development comes days after the local commander of Pakistan-supported terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s (HM) Riyaz Naikoo was eliminated by the army.
The top ten targets in Kashmir Valley include:
On May 6, Naikoo was killed in an encounter with security forces in his home village in Kashmir's Pulwama district. A top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Naikoo had been on the run for eight years and carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.
Reports have claimed that as many as 28 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of April this year. However, armed forces have said that at least 35 local youths have joined terror groups in the first four months of this year despite the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the Coronavirus and increased presence of security personnel in J&K.
So far this year, as many as 64 terrorists were killed in Kashmir and along the Line of Control. In 2019, 152 terrorists were killed in J&K as against 215 in 2018.
No comments:
Post a Comment