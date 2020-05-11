



This comes days after the dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during an encounter





New Delhi: According to sources, 55-year-old Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Molvi has now become the new operational chief of Hizbul Mujahideen.





Sources suggest that Molvi was chosen as the operational commander for the valley after a meeting was held in Muzzafarabad (PoK). It has also been said that Ashraf Molvi is a resident of Anantnag and is active in the organization since 2013.





It has also been suggested as per the sources that Molvi's nomination could lead to possible infighting within HM outfit as he was never close to Riyaz Naikoo and his associates like Junaid Sehrai and Saifullah.





Chief of the organization, Sayeed Salahudeen, during the meeting that was held in Muzaffarabad, said that 80 militants have been killed since 1st January 2020.





He was further heard as saying that the organization has attacked forces in Handwara, but the enemy (India) seems powerful. In addition to that, Salahudeen also reportedly said that the organization's poor policies are affecting them in the battleground.







