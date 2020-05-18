



The killing of Hizbul Mujahiddeen’s commander Riyaz Naikoo was the outcome of technical intelligence that helped Jammu and Kashmir Police officers to trace his location in Beighpora village





Srinagar: After the killing of their commander and a most-wanted militant Riyaz Naikoo in a fierce gun battle on May 6 in South Kashmir’s Pulwama, the Hizbul Mujahiddeen terror outfit has directed its cadre to not use cellphones for any sort of communication.





The direction has come in the backdrop of technical surveillance mounted by security forces, which has led to several successful anti-militancy operations across Valley, confirmed a top security officer.





The killing of Hizbul Mujahiddeen’s commander Riyaz Naikoo was also the outcome of technical intelligence that helped Jammu and Kashmir Police officers to trace his location in Beighpora village.





Naikoo, who carried a bounty of Rs 12 lakh, remained active for eight years in the twin districts of South Kashmir – Pulwama and Shopian. As per police records, Naikoo was involved in attacking civilians, including migrant labourers, security personnel and also looted money from orchard farmers for his outfit. He remained a prime target for security forces for a long time.







