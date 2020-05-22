



Indian vegetable oil importers have resumed buying crude palm oil from Malaysia for the first time since January, when bilateral relations between both the countries were affected due to Kuala Lumpur’s comments on New Delhi’s internal affairs.





The development comes in the wake of improved relations between Malaysia and India, particularly after the ouster of Mahathir Mohamad in the South-East Asian nation. New prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has extended an olive branch to restore the relations.





India recently also sent a formal request for extradition of Zakir Naik. The controversial Islamic preacher is facing charges in India for provoking communal disharmony and indulging in unlawful activities that incited terror in the country.







