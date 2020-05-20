Imran Khan government in Pakistan blocked social networking platform Twitter and video conferencing platform Zoom for a couple of hours on Sunday. However, users were able to access the same through VPN (Virtual Private Network). Many Twitter users also took to the micro-blogging site to express that Twitter was blocked in Pakistan.

Many Pakistani Twitter users called it a tactic to suppress their voice.

Some claimed that Pakistan government shut down Twitter and Zoom because of the SAATH Virtual Conference.


Among other issues, Pakistanis discussed forced religious conversion of Hindu girls in Sindh.

Baloch activist Sajid Hussain’s mysterious death was also discussed.

The SAATH Virtual Conference was being held to discuss the atrocities carried out by Imran Khan government and Pakistani Army on Baluchistan residents.

However, a few hours later, the micro-blogging site Twitter and Zoom services were both restored in Pakistan.