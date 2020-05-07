



Bharat Dynamics jumped 5% to Rs 224.85 after the company said it received a Rs 293.33-crore order from Indian Air Force





Bharat Dynamics Limited has bagged an order amounting to Rs 293.33 crore (excluding GST) for the supply of MRSAM missile sections for Indian Air Force deliverables. The order has to be executed in the next 24 months.





The company’s order book as on April 1, 2020 stood at Rs 7,413 crore (provisional and unaudited), which included Akash (7 squadron) order of Rs 1,700 crore received during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. It also informed that the company recorded a turnover of Rs 3,095 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020 (corresponding figure for the previous year was Rs 3,069 crore).





Bharat Dynamics Ltd designs and manufactures underwater guided weapon systems. The company's products include Milan-2T, Konkurs-M anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), Invar (3 UBK 20) ATGM, Akash, advanced lightweight torpedo (TAL), torpedo counter measure system (C303), counter measures dispensing system (CMDS) and infrared interference indicator (IRII).





On Wednesday, the stock of Bharat Dynamics jumped 7.3 per cent to Rs 229.80 from its previous close of Rs 214.15 on BSE.







