



Making his stand clear on the terrorist insurgency in Kashmir, Jamia Milia Islamia student Shadab Najar glorified slain Hizbul commander Riaz Naikoo in a Facebook post.





Sharing an Al Jazeera article, Najar quoted Naikoo, “By raising our guns against Indian rule in Kashmir, we want to let them know that we will not accept the occupation of our land under any circumstance. We will respond to their force with force since that seems to be the only language they understand.”





The words were uttered by Naikoo during an interview that he gave to Al Jazeera in 2018.





Shadab Najar is the same student who was shot by a minor Gopal during anti-CAA protests at Jamia.





This is not the first instance of Jamia students openly coming out in support of terrorists during the recent clashes in the valley. Earlier, law student Mahoor Parvez had reffered to martyred Indian soldiers as “War criminals” in an Instagram post.





Parvez has now deleted all her social media accounts, following a backlash from the public. Khaitan & Co, a law firm from where she had done an internship has now distanced itself from the student following her venomous social media posts.







