China's YJ-12 anti-ship missile believed to be a clone of the French Air-Sol Moyenne Portée



by H I Sutton





The Chinese Navy is building an incredible number of modern warships. New frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers will spearhead the world’s largest Navy. But hiding behind the vast shipbuilding program is another pillar of the Chinese Navy’s war-fighting capability; upgrading older warships with new weapons. These upgrades are less widely reported than the impressive new ships, but they are a significant factor in the Chinese Navy’s overall firepower.





The first warship confirmed to be fitted with the YJ-12 supersonic anti-ship missile, dubbed a ‘Carrier Killer’ in some circles, is an older ship.







The People’s Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN’s, sole Type-051B destroyer, Shenzhen, entered service 20 years ago. It was first seen with YJ-12s a couple of years ago, but only at the end of last year was it seen with a full complement of 16 missiles. Previously it had carried the ubiquitous YJ-83 missiles, generally analogous to the U.S. Navy’s Harpoon. Don’t be misled by the smaller number in the designation, the YJ-12 is a much newer missile than the YJ-83. The sea-skimming YJ-83 boasts an impressive range and is still considered an effective missile, but it lacks the strategic impact of the YJ-12.





The YJ12’s speed and long range make it particularly difficult to counter. A volley of four, or even 16, missiles could pose a significant threat to even the most sophisticated air defence system. And it’s large warhead makes it potentially devastating, even to large warships like Aircraft Carriers.





Accurate figures for the YJ-12 missile are hard to come by, but it is expected to have a maximum speed of up to 4 times the speed of sound, or Mach 4. It’s range is around 160-220 miles and it packs a massive warhead of approximately 1,000 lbs. For context, the warhead is around 3 times larger than that of the NSM (Naval Strike Missile) which is likely to equip the U.S. Navy’s new frigates. The Missile Defence Advocacy Alliance (MDAA) suggests that it can carry a 700 kiloton nuclear warhead.





Initially the YJ-12 was only deployed as a large air-launched missile, carried by bombers and heavy jet fighters. Then in November 2018 a ground launched version was revealed. Now older destroyers are being fitted with it. This greatly increases their relevancy in a peer-peer conflict scenario.





As well as Shenzhen, the missile appears to be refitted to the PLAN’s Sovremenny class destroyers. The Sovremenny class are a Russian design, imported in the 1990s when China was upgrading its defence capabilities with Russian technology. Although the Sovremenny class are about the same size as Shenzhen, upgraded ships will only carry 6 missiles compared to Shenzhen’s 16. Another type which may get the new missiles are the two Type-052 Luyang-I class ships. These currently carry 16 of the older YJ-83s.





The continued upgrade of China’s first generation of modern warships is less high-profile than the new warships. And individually these older ships are unlikely to be as capable as the newer and larger types, but they change the overall picture. Armed with these new missiles they continue to pack a heavy punch.







