



The Type 094 or Jin-class is a Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN). It is the second-generation SSBN of the Chinese navy



According to news published on Internet, China has now six submarines Type 094A. Two upgraded Type 094A nuclear submarines were presented during the 71st anniversary of the Chinese Navy, in April 2020.





According to a report of the U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence published in 2015, the JIN-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) is poised to begin strategic patrols in the near future, for the first time, putting Chinese intercontinental range ballistic missiles to sea.





According to Naval military open sources, the Type 094 nuclear powered submarine is approximately 137 meters long. It is equipped with 12 missile tubes, each capable of firing the JL-2 SLBM (Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile), which carries between one to three nuclear warheads to an estimated range of 7,200 km. The JL-2 is derived from the DF-31 InterContinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM).





The JL-2 (NATO reporting name CSS-N-14) is a Chinese second-generation intercontinental-range submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) deployed on the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) Type 094 submarines. It succeeds the JL-1 SLBM deployed on the Type 092 submarine.





According to the U.S. Department of Defence’s 2019 annual report on Chinese military capabilities, China has built six Type 094, or Jin-class, nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBN), with four operational and two outfitting at Huludao Shipyard.





The Type 094A is a variant with a modified and improved sail. The sail appears to incorporate features from one installed on a modified Type 093. It could be equipped with 16 launch tubes, while Type 094 had only 12 launch tubes. Pictures published in 2015 to Chinese website, the Type 094A has a more prominent “hump” in the missile bay aft of the sail as well as other changes in the contours of the body. The Type 094A has a retractable towed array sonar (TAS) mounted on the top of its upper tailfin, which would make it easier for the craft to "listen" for threats and avoid them.





The Type 094A version could be equipped with new ballistic missile Julang-2A (JL-2A) which has a greater range than the JL-2. The new missile could reach virtually the entire United States from Yulin Naval Base in Hainan Island.







