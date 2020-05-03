



The team of five, which also consisted of a Kashmir Police personnel, came under heavy fire as soon as they entered the house in Changimulla , Handwara based on Intelligence inputs





In one of the biggest losses in Kashmir in recent years, the Commanding Officer of anti insurgency unit, a Major and three others lost their lives in an encounter in North Kashmir's Handwara after they entered a house in which terrorists had taken cover.





The Colonel commanding the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit - a specialized anti terror unit located in North Kashmir - was apparently hit in the first volley of fire.





Army officials have confirmed that two terrorists were subsequently killed, which makes it a heavy casualty operation for the security forces.





"A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate civilians. The team of Army and JK Police entered the the target area and successfully extricated the civilians. However, during the process, the team was subjected to heavy volume of fire by the terrorists. In the ensuing fire fight two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five army and JK personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom," an official statement read.





This is one if the worst losses for the Army in recent years in the valley. The last time an officer of the rank of Commanding Officer was lost in a operation was 2015.





Last month, five elite soldiers of the Special Forces were lost in a fierce encounter with terrorists in the Keran sector and earlier this week, two soldiers died in cross border firing along the line of control.





Repeated Intelligence inputs have suggested that this year would be particularly violent in Kashmir as Pak backed terrorists have been tasked to raise the ante post the decision to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir.







