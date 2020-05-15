



Sources said that troops remain entrenched peacefully on respective sides at the moment, with reinforcements in place to meet any contingencies. Over 80 tents have been spotted on the Chinese side, which sent in soldiers from a nearby base to the stand off point





NEW DELHI: The stand off at Galwan river with Chinese troops is the latest in a series of similar incidents in the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) region in Ladakh over the past decade, with India upping infrastructure and increasing patrols to counter transgressions in the disputed area.





If the past trajectory is followed, disengagement of ground troops from the immediate stand off is succeeded by a few weeks of entrenched face off at a safe distance, followed by a withdrawal of forces by both sides after top-level talks.





In the past few months, a new tactic has also been activated by the Chinese on the border—deliberate targeting of Indian vehicles that patrol the disputed area. There have been cases of Indian security forces vehicles sustaining severe damage after being deliberately rammed by Chinese SUVs that operate on the border.





While Galwan has historic roots as it was one of the early triggers for the 1962 war, the most recent stand off in DBO took place in 2015, when the Indian Army destroyed a tin shed put by the PLA as a watchtower for patrols.





The overnight dismantling of the shed, which included cameras to monitor the border, by Indian troops led to a gradual build up of Chinese troops on the other side of the boundary, which was countered by a similar build up by India.





The stand off lasted for 10 days before higher-level talks led to a de-escalation and withdrawal of troops by both sides. This incident took place very close to the Galwan river stand off but violence was avoided by both sides though banners and flags were erected to stake claim to the area.





Similarly, in 2013 the PLA set up a temporary camp at the Raki Nalla in DBO, in what resulted in being a 20-day stand off on the border. The Indian side too was entrenched close to the site, which was followed by senior-level talks. The dispute was resolved only after India decided to dismantle new bunkers constructed at Chumar in the south that the Chinese side had objected to.





Sources say that such incidents have been occurring in the region for the past few years after India drastically improved its abilities to patrol the area and supply troops. The opening of the DBO airfield in 2008 in particular substantially increased the ability of troops to carry out long-range patrols.





Another boost came last year with the completion of the Darbuk-Shayok-DBO road that links the remote area to Leh. Roads are also being built right up to the disputed border to facilitate quick deployment of troops to counter the Chinese side that already has a formidable road network on the other side.







