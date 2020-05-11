Javed Miandad and Imran Khan





Amid coronavirus pandemic and piling up of loans that has hit Pakistan quite hard, former cricketer and crime boss Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Javed Miandad pleads Pakistanis abroad to pay off Pakistan's IMF loan.





A video of Javed "begging" went viral all over social media. In the video he can be seen saying, "I beg all the Pakistanis overseas. Consider this a charity and help their nation to pay of the IMF loan. "





He added, "It looks like the situation in the future will be very difficult so I urge people to give money to their country. I'm not asking you to give the one all at once. You can give the money every month."





"It depends on you how much you want to give. It is fine if you give $1, $5, $100. This will help our country," he says.





Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked developed nations to ‘prepare to write off the debts’ of the world’s poorer countries.





In an interview with The Associated Press, Khan said that keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the world has to think of a debt write-off for countries like Pakistan that are vulnerable.





We all know that Imran Khan and Javed both played for the Pakistan Cricket Team and both have pleaded to help pay off the IMF loan. And now, Twitter has the best reactions to Javed pleading the Pakistanis abroad for money.





Earlier, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a purchase of Pakistan under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) equivalent to SDR 1,015.5 million (US$ 1.386 billion, 50 percent of quota) to meet the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.







