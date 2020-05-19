Dhruv Helicopter For Coast Guard Makes Ground Firing of 12mm Gun
Butt firing of 12 mm gun fitted on Coast Guard ALH Dhruv. Engineers at HAL working on various improvements on Dhruv have integrated 19 new systems for CG/naval variants. A new radar & EO pod are part of the pack.
ALH shows why indigenisation is important. Since introduction it has been developed and evolved into various other variants to meet the requirements of all armed forces.
