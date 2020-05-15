Did An Indian ELINT Aeroplane Enter Pakistan Airspace? Check Out This Twitter User's Fascinating Thread
Unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces that India has conducted a surgical strike, the Indian Armed forces seldom share their recon missions to the public. News usually involves exchange of fire with Pakistan's army across the border or a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
However, Twitter user Anurag Dixit has shared a fascinating thread of an Indian ELINT aeroplane went inside 100 km in Pakistan territory, stayed there for 12-15 minutes. In his thread, Dixit adds, the plane 'made a fool of their air defence completely and came back. So much so for world's greatest army and its nation.'
Normally I won't tweet about Indian missions based on RUMINT or classified info but since this had its footprint on public internet (intentionally so?) This needs to be told to every one, specially since this "mission" brutally exposed Paxtan's so called air defence, thread 1/n
At around 11:16 AM, Indian OSINT community flagged a flight crossing the Indian air space. It was Indian Airforce Boeing 707-337, an old workhorse now probably used for ELINT. It was pretty unusual and everyone was concerned. 2/n pic.twitter.com/DKiVwez1mL
It is unusual for an IAF bird to enter the enemy territory with its transponder switched on. It not only crossed over to Pak over the shakargarh bulge but stayed in its airspace for around 10 minutes before switching off its transponders. 3/n pic.twitter.com/C53J9iAgGU
Dixit said that the news was flagged by an Indian Open-Source intelligence community (OSINT). These communities collect data from publicly available sources to be used in an intelligence context.
ELNIT is electric intelligence and the aircraft was a Boeing 707-337, according to Dixit.
Notably, the United States Department of Defence defined the term “signals intelligence” as a category of intelligence comprising either individually or in combination all communications intelligence (COMINT), electronic intelligence (ELINT), and foreign instrumentation signals intelligence (FISINT), however transmitted and such intelligence which is derived from communications, electronic, and foreign instrumentation signals. Satellite-based intelligence-gathering dates back to just after the Second World War.
Recently, on Saturday, five Indian and seven Chinese soldiers were injured during a confrontation along the India-China boundary in Sikkim.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the confrontation between the Indian and Chinese troops happened near the Naku La sector (ahead of Muguthang), a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres. Several soldiers were injured in the border stand-off as they exchanged blows.
