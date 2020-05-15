



Unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces that India has conducted a surgical strike, the Indian Armed forces seldom share their recon missions to the public. News usually involves exchange of fire with Pakistan's army across the border or a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.





However, Twitter user Anurag Dixit has shared a fascinating thread of an Indian ELINT aeroplane went inside 100 km in Pakistan territory, stayed there for 12-15 minutes. In his thread, Dixit adds, the plane 'made a fool of their air defence completely and came back. So much so for world's greatest army and its nation.'











Dixit said that the news was flagged by an Indian Open-Source intelligence community (OSINT). These communities collect data from publicly available sources to be used in an intelligence context.





ELNIT is electric intelligence and the aircraft was a Boeing 707-337, according to Dixit.





Notably, the United States Department of Defence defined the term “signals intelligence” as a category of intelligence comprising either individually or in combination all communications intelligence (COMINT), electronic intelligence (ELINT), and foreign instrumentation signals intelligence (FISINT), however transmitted and such intelligence which is derived from communications, electronic, and foreign instrumentation signals. Satellite-based intelligence-gathering dates back to just after the Second World War.





Recently, on Saturday, five Indian and seven Chinese soldiers were injured during a confrontation along the India-China boundary in Sikkim.



