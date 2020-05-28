



Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong said "we should never let differences overshadow our relations and should resolve differences through communication". Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had recently visited Leh, the headquarters of 14 Corps in Ladakh, and reviewed security deployment of forces along Line of Actual Control with China. No breakthrough. Status quo is maintained, said a top Indian Army officer





We should never let differences overshadow our relations. We should resolve differences through communication, he said.





"China and India are fighting together against #COVID19 & we have an important task to consolidate relations. Our youth should realise the relation between China & India, the 2 countries are opportunities for each other and pose no threat," said the Chinese envoy.





'Situation at the border stable and controllable'





Weidong's statement comes after Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian today said that the situation at the border is "overall stable and controllable". He further said both countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels in place to resolve disputes through dialogue and proper consultation.





Lijian also said that China has maintained a clear and consistent position on border-related matters.







