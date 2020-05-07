



While the helicopter has sustained damage, all six personnel on board - four aircrews of the IAF and two personnel of Indian Army are reported to be safe





Sikkim: A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was force-landed in Sikkim. The chopper was on routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang in Sikkim today. While the helicopter has sustained damage, all six personnel on board - four aircrews of the IAF and two personnel of Indian Army are reported to be safe. One person has sustained injury.





"The Helicopter got Airborne at 0645 and en route, the helicopter has force landed 10 NM short of designated helipad due to bad weather," a defence spokesperson said here.





Two recovery Helicopters and an Army ground search party have been launched for rescue and are yet to reach the site. An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.







