IAF’s Deadly ‘Flying Bullets’ To Get Operational! To Be The New Home For Indigenous TEJAS
As was reported by the Financial Express Online, in March, the `Flying Bullets’ will home to the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft `TEJAS’ and it will be the second the squadron which will fly the TEJAS
This Squadron has earned the sobriquet of ‘Defenders of Kashmir Valley’ by being the first to land and operate from Srinagar.
It has been presented with President’s Standard in November 2015.
The New Home of TEJAS
This is an indigenous four and a half-generation tailless compound delta-wing aircraft.
Its structure is made out of composite material and it has been equipped with, integrated digital avionics, multi-mode radar, and fly-by-wire flight control system.
Also these can be equipped with different types of weapons, bombs, and missiles.
Also, this made in India aircraft is considered to be the smallest and the lightest in its group of supersonic combat aircraft.
These aircraft can be upgraded later.
This aircraft has been designed by Aircraft Development Agency (ADA), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is being manufactured by HAL.
Once inducted, will be the backbone of the IAF.
While the order has already been placed for 40 aircraft in Initial Operational Configuration (IOC), 83 more TEJAS will be ordered to meet the shortage of the number of fighter squadrons.
Now, the HAL is focusing on the TEJAS Mark-2 and the AMCA.
