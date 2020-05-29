



India on Thursday asserted that it is engaging bilaterally with Beijing based on five established mechanisms to address border issues between the two sides thereby making it clear that it is not open to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on the Sino-Indian border row. “We are engaged with Chinese on resolving boundary issue,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated making it clear that there is no room for mediation by any third party. This in keeping with Delhi’s principled position on not accepting any offer from outside to mediate on bilateral matters.





“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!,” US President Donald Trump had tweeted on Wednesday taking everyone by surprise. This was the first time that a US President has offered to mediate between India and China, even as Washington has shown willingness many a time to be a peacemaker between Delhi and Islamabad. India has not accepted any US attempt to media in Indo-Pak affairs including several attempts made by Trump.





Srivastava pointed out that the two countries are approaching current stand-off at LAC based on established mechanisms of five agreements first of which was signed in 1993."As conveyed last week, the Indian troops take a very responsible approach towards border management and strictly follow the procedures laid out in various bilateral agreements and protocols with China to resolve any issue that may arise in the border areas. The two sides have established mechanisms both at military and diplomatic levels to resolve situations which may arise in border areas peacefully through dialogue and continue to remain engaged through these channels," he told to a select group of reporters.





"India is committed to the objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas with China and our armed forces scrupulously follow the consensus reached by our leaders and the guidance provided," he added. Meanwhile National security and foreign policy experts who did not wish to be quoted told ET Trump is making attempts to improve his position in an election year. “Like in the past we should ignore it by just stating that we have mechanisms to resolve bilateral issues. Our current approach is alright. We are not yielding ground but would not like to escalate. Firmness with China invites deference while politeness attracts coercion. In diplomacy with China this must be kept in our calculus,” an expert quipped. US-based experts who did not wish to be quoted described Trump’s move as part of his interest in keeping attention on China (including Hong Kong, Corona, SCS) and in reaching deals.







