



New Delhi: India and China say they are using diplomatic channels to deflate border tension but the heavy movement of troops and vehicles suggest otherwise. The Asian giants have been in a conflict over infrastructure development near the Line of Actual Control.





Satellite images show strategic movements of Indian and Chinese troops, the upgrading of air bases and aircraft movements along the 4,057 km Line of Actual Control. The images also reflect the work of digging trenches and preparing bunkers above Pangong Lake and at the Galwan Valley.





​The satellite image published by open source intelligence firm ShadowBreak Intl, show heavy vehicular activity from China’s People’s Liberation Army over the past three week near the Hotsprings Sector, which is 15 km from India’s Gogra base and 6 km from the Line of Actual Control — the de facto border that divides the two nations.





Satellite image shows that this unit size is the largest seen so far with several vehicle tracks.





The first week of May three empty areas near the base; the second week shows units on site and movement in one of the three areas and the third week shows units on a third empty area.





​China has been rapidly developing military its airbase at Ngari Gunsa in Tibet. A large area parallel to the 4,500 metre runway has had earthworks going on since April 2020, probably a second runway. The base is 200 km from Pangong Tso and 340 km from the Galwan River.





​The high resolution images show four Chinese J-11 and J-16 fighter jets at the high altitude Ngari Gunsa base.





Images from Pangong Tso show the People’s Liberation Army across the Line of Actual Control with boats and tent accommodation.





​The developments along the border have come following clashes between the troops of both armies at Pangong Tso. China had raised an objection over the infrastructure development along the 4,057 km Line of Actual Control.





However, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh, while chairing a high level meeting with three service chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, directed the army to continue the ongoing infrastructure development projects on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





India has been constructing 61 highways along the LAC and several passes in the Himalayan region to improve access to the border.







