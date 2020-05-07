



India has stopped 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan via River Chenab, officials at the Pakistani Ministry of Water Resources said Wednesday.





The flow of water in Chenab has been reduced to 18,000 cusecs, the officials said. It was at 31,800 cusecs on Tuesday.





Due to this, the rice crop is feared to be affected in areas stretching from Marala to Panjnad headworks in Punjab.





India has diverted this water to Baglihar and Ratle dams, the officials added.







