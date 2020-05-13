



by Mir Arif





Kashmir: A war veteran and his family who were on the verge of starvation and were living destitute lives were saved from abject poverty by Army's 32 RR in North Kashmir's Baramulla District.





Mir Wali Khan of Khahmoh Rafiabad is a war veteran of 1962 who served the nation for sixteen years in Karakoram range (14 ladakh scouts) today broke into tears after he and his impoverished family received unexpected monetary support and essential commodities from Army's 32 RR which was beyond their wildest hopes as his family was on the verge of starvation due to lockdown and financial difficulties.





The house of Mir Wali Khan which was made of mud with a roof of rusted tin sheets collapsed few days back due to landslides and incessant rains and the condition of the house reflects the deprivation of the desperate family.





An Army official told that as soon as we heard about the plight of family a team from Sialkot COB of 32 RR without wasting any time rushed to the spot and delivered essential commodities and monetary support to the desperate family of War Veteran Mir Wali Khan.





The war veteran Mir wali Khan of Khahmoh Rafiabad told that my family starved for many days because I am only earning hand for my family and I receive only Rs. 20,000 thousand as pension which I spent on the monthly medical expenses as my two sons are mentally retarded and now I am unable to get Ration and other essential things for my family due to financial constraints.





It is pertinent to mention that after receiving essential commodities and monetary support from Army's 32 RR the War Veteran Mir Wali Khan and his wife broke into tears and thanked 32 RR with moist eyes and told that humanity is still alive because of Indian Army and Mir a war veteran of 1962 remembered the saying of his Ex Commanding Officer from his Army days that "WE NEVER LEAVE OUR MEN BEHIND".





Relatives of War Veteran Mir Wali Khan as well as locals of Khahmoh Rafiabad thanked 32 RR of Rafiabad and highly applauded the prompt response and favour of Army.





The village elders while talking to this correspondent highly appreciated and applauded the efforts of the 32 Rashtriya Rifles and told that today Army turned to be a Saviour for the family as they not only saved the family of War Veteran from starvation but aslo proved that "Service to humankind is Service to God"





Mir Arif is a journalist based out of Jammu & Kashmir. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of IDN and IDN does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same



