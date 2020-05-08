



PPEs designed by Navy have been certified to be mass-produced and used in clinical COVID situations by the frontline warriors in the battle against the virus





In a significant development, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) designed and produced by the Indian Navy have been tested by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) Delhi, a DRDO organization tasked with the testing and certification of PPE.





As a result, the PPEs designed by Navy have been certified to be mass-produced and used in clinical COVID situations by the frontline warriors in the battle against the deadly virus. The PPEs were designed by a collaborated team of the Institute of Naval Medicine, Mumbai and the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.





"The PPE has been tested by INMAS Delhi. It has been passed with 6/6 synthetic blood penetration resistance test pressure," the release said.





"It can be made by basic gown manufacturing facilities. The PPE is noteworthy for the innovative choice of fabric used, which gives the PPE its 'breathability' and penetration resistance rendering it both comfortable and safe for the user. The cost for this PPE is significantly lower than those commercially available," the release added.





The Indian Navy is playing a significant part in the fight against the pandemic and protecting the Indian nationals in the crisis situation. Indian Navy in an official statement on Tuesday said that three Naval warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are stranded due to Coronavirus pandemic. These warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul and these will return to Kochi.





INS Jalashwa deployed off the Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for the Maldives on Monday night. While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates. INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command. The 16,900-tonne INS Jalashwa, the country’s second-largest warship after aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, apart from its crew can carry around 800 to 1,000 people.







