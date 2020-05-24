



Intelligence agencies have inputs that Hizbul Mujahideen and other terror outfits are planning to carry out attacks across Kashmir valley, sources said





The terror group is planning to carry out large-scale attacks across the valley where they would target security forces, intelligence sources said.





"We do expect more activity post-Eid not just by Hizbul Mujahideen but others also. That's natural as Ramzan activity goes down," a top officer in intelligence grid said.





Another top officer said that there is "general intelligence available of such attacks intensifying in days to come".





"We are already doing intelligence based counter terror operations. We are looking at specific details to neutralise terror operatives," the top officer said.





At least six top commanders of all major terrorist groups including Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo were killed recently.





There are 240 terror operatives in valley and at least 100 of them are believed to be from Pakistan.





Sources say that Pakistan-based terrorists are keeping low as it strategically wants deniability.





The sources said as the now-weakened Hizbul regroups, its main targets will not just be the security forces deployed in the valley but at various places.





After Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed on May 6, United Jihad Council and Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin has warned of more attacks.





A recent pattern shows that there is spike in ambush style attack, grenade attacks, cop killing and attempted abduction of security force personnel.







