



Responding to India's protest, China said that its ties with Pakistan are mutually beneficial and win-win for both the parties. China is carrying out construction of a dam worth over $5 billion in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India has called China's occupation in PoK "improper"





Beijing: A day after seeing strong protest from India, China on Friday defended its decision to take up a mega-contract to build a dam in Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Chinese authorities called it a part of a "mutually beneficial and win-win" bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.





During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, "China's position on the issue of Kashmir is consistent. China and Pakistan conduct economic cooperation to promote economic development and improve the well being of the local people."





He went on to assert that this is mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation between the two countries.





Earlier on Thursday, India registered a strong protest against Pakistan awarding the mega project to China, saying executing such projects in territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation was not proper.





The Ministry of External Affairs said, "Our position is consistent and clear that entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will continue to be integral and inalienable part of India."





"We have consistently conveyed our protests and shared concerns with both Pakistan and China on all such projects in the Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation," it added.







