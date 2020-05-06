



Jammu: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla on Tuesday suspended one revenue official (Patwari) Halqa Muttal, Parvez Ahmed with immediate effect for allegedly using foul language against the Indian Army besides other derogatory remarks on social media.





Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur Rajiv Pandey has furnished an interrogation report in this matter.





Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Udhampur is appointed as an enquiry officer to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the matter and furnish a detail report within a period of a fortnight to Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, said an official spokesman.





Agencies



