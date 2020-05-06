



Another 100-bed COVID-19 centre has come up at the Army Public School Domana in Jammu.





The Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir has set up two COVID-19 hospitals with the cooperation of civilian administration to help battle the pandemic.





The 250 bed — Level 1 & Level 2 — COVID Healthcare Facility has been jointly established by Chinar Corps and Civil Administration for the people of Kashmir at Old Air Field Military Station in Srinagar.





Another 100-bed COVID-19 centre has come up at the Army Public School Domana in Jammu.





The COVID healthcare facility has been established as a coordinated joint initiative by Chinar Corps and Civil administration of J&K as part of OP NAMASTE to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.





The Health Care Facility has been set up in record time by converting a new building, with three floors into a state of Art Health Care Facility.





Army says that adequate measures have been taken for ensuring physical containment for preventing any spread of the infection.





“The facility has high-end equipment for laboratory and x-ray departments. The isolation is based on condition-based admission and continuous care,” the Indian army said in a statement.





The planning and designing of the facility have been done based on protocols and guidelines enumerated for a COVID centre by the Government of India.





The facility has a 14 bedded ICU and a 32 bedded High Dependency Unit (HDU) with a separate zone for accommodating 80 female patients.





“The Civil Administration has committed medical and paramedical health care personnel to man the facility and also essential lifesaving electro-medical equipment,” said Dr Zakir Hussain, COVID centre in-charge.





The building which is capable of housing 250 Army personnel, was converted into a Health Care Facility in a record time of 15 days.







