



Srinagar: The security forces have averted a major vehicle-borne IED attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday morning. The terror-attack was foiled by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and the Army.





The Pulwama police had received a piece of credible information on Wednesday night about a terrorist moving with an explosive-laden car ready to blast at some location, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. After which, various parties of police and security forces covered all possible routes keeping themselves away from the road at safer locations.





The suspected vehicle came and a few rounds were fired towards it. A little ahead this vehicle was abandoned and the driver escaped in the darkness.





On close look, the vehicle was seen to be carrying heavy explosives in a drum on the rear seat. Possibly more explosive would be fitted elsewhere in the vehicle, sources added.





The sources further said that the vehicle was kept under watch for the night and people residing in nearby houses were evacuated and the vehicle exploded in situ by the Bomb Disposal Squad as moving the vehicle would have involved serious threat, the sources further said.





The vehicle reportedly had a number plate of a scooter registered somewhere in Kathua district of Jammu zone, the sources added.





NIA To Probe Case: J&K DGP





According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, the forces have averted the terrorist attack that had similarities to the Pulwama attack last year. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the case.





"Three terror organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujaheddin seem to have come together here," said Dilbag Singh.





This came after terrorists attacked a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir last week. Two jawans were injured in the attack. The militants had opened fire when the security forces were patrolling the area in south Kashmir.





The incident had reportedly taken place near Perchoo Bridge when a joint patrol party of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police was in the area to ensure law and order situation.





