



Country's liquor manufacturers have welcomed the Indian Army’s decision to purchase only India-made products in the Canteen Stores including Indian alcoholic beverages.





In a letter to the head of Canteen Stores Department (CSD), the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), the apex body of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry, stated: “Armed Forces have been among the first to respond to the Prime Minister’s appeal to go local and have decided to purchase only India-made products in Canteen Stores. We compliment Armed Forces for this step as this will help India create world class products, so vital for it to become a global economic force."





CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said that Indian alcoholic beverage industry is coming of age with internationally acclaimed single malt whiskies like Amrut, Paul John, Rampur etc. “However, these brands need support and encouragement from the Government to become global household names. Hence, a decision by CSD, the largest purchaser of alcoholic products in India, to sell only Indian-made products is truly a watershed moment for the Indian industry. This will give them scale to compete globally, and spur them to innovate and produce even better products,” he added.







