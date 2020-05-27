



A Russian military helicopter crash-landed on an airfield Tuesday in the far eastern region of Chukotka, killing four people, the military said. The crash involving a Mi-8 helicopter may have been caused by a technical malfunction, the Defence Ministry said. Three crew members and a technician on board died in the crash, according to the governor of Chukotka, Roman Kopin.





It’s the second fatal incident with a military Mi-8 helicopter in a week. On May 19, another Mi-8 crash-landed near the town of Klin, 90 kilometres (56 miles) from Moscow, killing all three crew members. Officials said at the time that crash was probably caused by a technical malfunction.







