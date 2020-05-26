



Kathmandu: Criticising Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane's remarks on Kathmandu acting on "behest of someone" over the Lipulekh issue, Nepal defence minister Ishwor Pokhrel has said that the statement was an insult to the nation's history and was made ignoring its social characteristics and freedom.





"Such a statement is an insulting statement made by ignoring Nepal's history, our social characteristics and freedom. With this, the Indian CoAS has also hurt the sentiments of the Nepali Gurkha army personnel who lay down their lives to protect India. It must now become difficult for them to stand tall in front of the Gurkha forces," Nepal's Defence minister reacted to Indian Army chief's statement during an interview with a local daily, The Rising Nepal, on May 22. India had made it clear that there is no dispute over the new road built in Uttarakhand.







