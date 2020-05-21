



Kathmandu: In what could worsen the already strained ties between Nepal and India, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli has launched a sharp attack at India blaming it for the rise of novel Coronavirus cases in his country.





The Nepal PM said that the virus strain from India looked "more lethal" as compared to those from China and Italy, widening the ongoing rift between the two neighbouring countries.





"Those who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the virus in the country and some local representatives and party leaders are responsible for bringing in people from India without proper testing," news reports quoted Oli as saying in a speech in parliament on Wednesday.





"It has become very difficult to contain COVID-19 due to the flow of people from outside. Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now. More are getting infected," Oli said amid worsening relations between India and Nepal.





The foreign ministry in India has not made any official statement on Nepal PM’s comments so far.

Tension between India and Nepal over link road and new map





The relation between India and Nepal first hit a rough patch after Kathmandu raised objection to India inaugurating a link road connecting the Lipulekh pass the border with China in Uttarakhand with Dharchula.





Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement said the government “has learnt with regret” about the inauguration of the link road connecting to Lipulekh pass, which Nepal claims to be part of its territory.





On 8 May, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 80-km road that connects the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with Kailash Mansarovar route in China.





The tension between the two countries further escalated this week after Nepal approved a "new map" featuring parts of Indian territory.





The Nepal cabinet endorsed the new political map showing Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani under its territory, amidst a border dispute with India.





The Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory - India as part of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Dharchula district.







