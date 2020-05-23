



A map on the government website of Imran Khan-led Pakistan shows the illegally occupied Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) as a part of India, in an embarrassment





Even as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to accuse India on trumped up charges whilst his country pushes terrorists into J&K in his continued attempts to attract international attention on Kashmir, a map on a government website of his country shows Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of India, as it rightfully is.





Pakistan had illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir after Pathan tribesmen infiltrated Kashmir from the northwest frontier province back in 1947. India has maintained that PoK is an integral part of India, with Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the same on the floor of the Parliament last year, since when there has been a significant ramping up of the pressure on Pakistan. Moreover, CDS and former army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that the Indian army will take action to reclaim PoK if ordered to do so.





The map showing PoK as a part of India comes amid as Imran Khan-led country's continuous ceasefire violation along the Line of Control even as the world fights the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. It also comes as an admission that Pakistan has illegally occupied Indian territory.





In recent weeks, India has also starting operating a number of services that consider PoK and Gilgit Baltistan as its own territories, and has given Pakistan a cue that it must vacate all that it illegally holds. AIR and Doordarshan's weather reports now include PoK cities.







