



New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane, on Wednesday said that Pakistan has created a new terror group in Kashmir called 'The Resistance Front'. He further said that the group should instead be called Terror Revival Front as it is being supported by proxies from across the border.





"I would rather call it Terror Revival Front. It is another terrorist organisation by another name. This is a terrorist organisation supported by its proxies across the border. They' will be dealt with appropriately," Army Chief told ANI.





Army Chief was responding to a question on Pakistan's reference to terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed as The Resistance Front. Naravane said that the recent spike in the number of terror incidents in the Valley is due to the changed weather conditions which allow terrorists from across the border to infiltrate.





"Winter months are generally little low-key and with the improvement in weather and snow melting, some periodic spikes have always been there. This is the pattern of many years and there is nothing untoward which has happened this year either," Naravane said.







