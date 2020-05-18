



As the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic enters a critical stage, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has continued his rant on Kashmir. In an extension of his anti-India stance, Pakistan Prime Minister has again accused India of violating human rights and using excessive force in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).





The cricketer-turned-politician has been using every possible platform to defame India on the issue of Union territory of J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 striking down its special status.





What Imran Said On Micro-Blogging Site





According to his latest tweet on India, Imran Khan wrote, "Modi's RSS-inspired doctrine on IOJK very clear: First, deprive Kashmiris of their right of self-determination by illegal annexation of an occupied territory. Second, treat them as less than human by a three-pronged approach: one, trying to crush them with a brute force including using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women & children."









He also added that the lockdown has also led to Kahsimiris being deprived of basic necessities. He further wrote, "Imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities of food to medicines; & three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris especially youth & isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links." Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue with a renewed attempt after the revocation of Article 370. On multiple platforms, India has clarified J&K being its internal matter.





Two Hizbul terrorists Eliminated Today





It is to be noted that his tweet coincides with Indian forces eliminating two terrorists from Hizbul Mujahedeen in Doda district of J&K. One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Tahir alias Uqaab of Pulwama. He was said to be involved in the killing of RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma in Kishtwar last year. One soldier of the Indian Army also killed in action.





Even at the time of the global pandemic, Pakistan has maintained an anti-Indian stance. The frequent violation of the ceasefire at Line of Control is another example that shows Pakistan's malaise intention. Pakistan has reported more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19 and its healthcare system is facing an uphill task to fight this deadly disease. Moreover, the sheer ignorance of Ulemas to flout the lockdown rules with support from the regime has further deteriorated the situation.







